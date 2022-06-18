Queens, Berrettini fly to the final: Van de Zandschulp defeated

London, England) – Matteo Berrettini fly to the final Cinch Championships ‘, ATP 500 with a prize pool of €2,134,520 to be played on the historian’s turf Queens Club in London , in the UK. The 26-year-old from Rome, seeded 10th and favorite of the second seed as well as the champion, beat the Dutchman in the semi-finals. Van de Zandschulp , No. 29 in the standings, in two sets with a score of 6-4, 6-3. The match lasted about three hours rain This delayed the start of the match by 42 minutes and then also caused a suspension during the second set. Blue’s eighth win in a row who will now face one win between Krajinovic and Cilic in the final.

Brittney: “Being here and playing with pleasure is a pleasure”

So Berrettini will look for Second win in a row in Queens. “It was a very difficult match – says the blue tennis player after winning the semi-final -, But I probably played the best game of the week. I’m convinced I can do well in the final.”. finally in rain Jokes: “This is the UK, the climate of London. Going out and coming back and warming up three times wasn’t easy. Being here and playing with pleasure is fun. I do everything to do my best on this surface.”

Rain on Queens’s Wort: Late Start

Beginning of the challenge between Beretini And the Van de Zandschulp It was moved from 14:00 due to rain. A tarpaulin was placed over the queen plant to cover and preserve the field. The spectators in the stands also began to open the parachutes. Players enter the field after half an hour, but Circumstances It’s not getting better: so we’re waiting for the light rain to stop. Meanwhile, the first ray of sunshine appears, which is greeted with applause from the audience. After 42 minutes, at 14:42, the semi-finals finally start between Matteo Berrettini And the Van de Zandschulp. The rain stopped and the judge gave the green light to start the match.

First set: Brittany leads straight, winning 6-4

Britney’s perfect departure who – which Opens the match with shred He takes the first game without awarding a point. The game then rebalances until 2-2 as the blue player benefits and thanks to his excellent serve goes to 5-2. Special mention for the sixth match where they serve well Nine break points to Berrettini.Van de Zandschulp He tries to respond, up to 5-4, but the Romanian tennis player prevented the Dutchman from returning by winning the tenth match, thus taking the first set with a score 6-4.

Group B: Perrettini wins 6-3

In the second group another Excellent start for Berrettini Which keeps the service at zero. reaction Van de Zandschulp Leading to a thrilling 2-2 win in Game 4 after trailing 0-40. Brittney then returned to the top by winning the next match and leading 3-2. During the sixth match, it starts to rain again: So the game has been suspended With the players back in the locker room and the towel back on the field. The rain stopped and the semi-finals resumed in the sixth game with a score 30-40 for Van de Zandschulp. Beretini He comes back better, comes back and takes the sixth through seventh game and leads to 5-2. The Dutch tennis player tries to respond but Beretini From the service closes the match in the result 6-3 and fly to the final.