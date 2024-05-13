Juventus and Bologna in the Champions League, mathematical certainty thanks to Atalanta

Even in the darkest days, the happy ending has arrived for Juventus. Not Rabiot’s stoppage-time goal that earned them a draw with already relegated Salernitana: it’s impossible to call it a happy ending. However, for the Bianconeri, it is a day of mathematical certainty, two days before Champions League qualification, which came after Atalanta’s victory in the direct confrontation with Roma. The lady returns to Europe being counted after being disqualified this season due to the combined provisions of the national (10-point penalty in the tournament) and international (one-year exclusion from European Cups) measures in the capital gains case.

Bologna

—

With an equal score on points with Juventus, third in the standings, Bologna also celebrates mathematical qualification for the next Champions League. With 67 points, both can still be reached by Atalanta, which has one more game to play (recovery against Fiorentina) and therefore still has 9 points available. But with 180 minutes to go, both are already certain of finishing ahead of Roma in sixth place on 60 points, and thus with a top-five position in the standings that merits a place in next season’s Champions League. For Bologna, this is a return to Europe 25 years after qualifying for the European Cup in the 1999-2000 season, and above all a return to major continental competition 60 years after qualifying for the European Champions Cup in the 1964-1965 season after winning the historic Scudetto in 1964.