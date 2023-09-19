Italian Sports Billiards Federation – Calangianos 2023: the three events scheduled in Calangianos starting from Wednesday 20 September presented at the press conference

The three prestigious carom and biathlon events will run from Wednesday 20 September until Sunday 1 October at the EXPO pavilion in Kalangianos.

The event was presented this morning at a press conference at the Department of Tourism of the Sardinia Region (Cagliari) in the presence of Tourism Advisor of the Sardinia Region Gianni Chiesa, the Mayor of the Municipality of Calangianos Fabio Alberi and the President of the Regional District. FISBB Sardinia Committee, as well as event organizer Paolo Scaramozzi.

After the success achieved last year with the 25th edition of the World 5-Pin Championship and the finals of the Italian 3-Cushion Carom Championship, the great game of billiards returns to Calangianos, now accredited as one of the world capitals of the green carpet.

The schedule of events scheduled in the renovated exhibition pavilion is full. From September 20 to 24, a three-sided individual Carambola tournament will be held (1st, 2nd and 3rd categories, teams and juniors). From September 25 to 27 will be the turn of the Italian Individual Biathlon Championships. A great conclusion, from September 28 to October 1, with the International Biathlon Team Open Cup.

The initiative included in the calendar of the Italian Federation of Sports Billiards and Bowling was organized by the CSB Luchy Club, under the auspices of UMB and CEB, with the contribution of the Tourism Department of the Autonomous Region of Sardinia and the Municipality of Calangianos. .

“We are honored once again to host a global sporting event. For years, the Kalangianos Municipal Administration, under my leadership, has been promoting initiatives of this importance, with the aim of strengthening and giving impetus to our territory.“, notes Fabio Alberi, Mayor of Calangianos, who adds: “All this is in perfect harmony with the Ministry of Tourism of the Sardinia Region which very much wanted to encourage large sporting and cultural events.”

“Each new event – emphasizes Paolo Scaramozzi, event organizer and President of the Regional Committee of the Italian Federation of Billiards and Bowling – carries an unparalleled amount of emotion. Even if it’s not our first time at Calangianos, it always feels like the first time. Every time we try to improve the organization. This year there is great news about two disciplines that intersect: carom and skittles. We are sure that thanks to the Billiard Channel, our broadcast will be followed from all over the world.”

Finally, Tourism Advisor for the Sardinia Region, Gianni Chiesa, emphasized the importance of billiards sporting events throughout the territory: “These events of national and international level allow us to achieve a common goal, which is to promote the entire territory, to promote tradition, environment, culture and our history. We are happy that the association has decided Bringing the big events back to Sardinia, after these 10 days of competition that will see more than 250 athletes in attendance, we will begin to focus on organizing the European Championships all in one, scheduled again in Calangianos in January.

Last year, the semi-finals and final of the World Championships held in Kalangianos were broadcast on Rai Sport, digital terrestrial channel 57, with a peak of 100,000 viewers connecting live.

Furthermore, through a programmatic advertising campaign, promoted in Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, the Calanjianos International Billiards Championship achieved the participation of 2.5 million users. Remarkable results that strongly contributed to enhancing Sardinia’s image in Italy and the world.

More than 250 athletes representing 15 different countries are expected to participate over the 10 days of the event.