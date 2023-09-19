They want Chiesa in exchange: they put him in pink

Federico Chiesa is firmly on the list of particularly interesting players for the first club to focus on

A simply devastating departure for the son of art. The technician Massimiliano AllegriSo far, he’s seen it good when he says he considers him a second striker. The results prove him right, as he speaks clearly.

In the four matches in which he took to the field, he scored three times. So much so that he caught the attention of a great European team that had no doubt: they wanted him at any cost. Even putting a player on the board has been excluded from the team.

Everyone loves Federico Chiesa. Especially abroad. Her performances cannot go unnoticed at all. From the opening match of the tournament vsUdinese Until reaching the goal he scored Lazio. the Class of ’97With his friend and colleague Dusan VlahovicThey took Juventus into their own hands and led them to the top of the table.

Juventus, can Chiesa say goodbye? Possibility of exchange with United

The injury is now just a distant memory. Now he wants to focus only on the present called Juventus. But in the future, who knows because (as previously reported) there will definitely be no shortage of requests for it. Especially from abroad, where he has been targeted before Manchester United. I’Red DevilsThey never hid their appreciation for his physical and artistic qualities.

So much so that the English administration could seriously consider an exchange to propose to the Juventus team. The name that should be placed on the plate leads to this Jadon Sancho. The English attacking midfielder is one of the most talked about names in the UK. For a very specific story. The club kept him out of the squad. It seems that he quarreled more than once with his coach. Erik ten Hag.

The latter does not consider him a valid element in his team at all. It is enough to put it aside. a reason? Because of his “lack of effort” in training. For this reason, he was not called up for the match Premier League Against Arsenal. At this point, the English, taking advantage of this situation, could focus on the Italians by putting their member on the table. But it remains to be seen whether the “old lady” will accept this operation. What is certain is that Chiesa will remain a regular player at Juventus.