GT Talent, in Vallelunga The grand finale of Vallelunga

they will be 16 semi-finalists From all over Italy who will compete to win the Two days of skill tests scheduled in Vallelonga Racecourse (Rome) On the 5th and 6th of October.

simulation, car skidding and Track test with Ferrari 458 ItaliaAll under the eyes four judgesI am exceptional and with a level of difficulty I am brought to the limit for the occasion. Just Top 2 ranked They will enter the final and compete to achieve the goal. be a winner in GT Talent First Edition and get National C license necessary to participate in Italian GT Cup Racing.

The shape, which had not been realized before in Europe, was conceived and Produced by CarSchoolBox, an expert in safe sports driving and a pioneer in the field of track events for supercar enthusiasts, has allowed thousands of ordinary people across Italy, fascinated by the world of motors, to live a unique experience with the aim of trying to achieve what until now seemed an impossible dream. Compete as a professional driver in real competition and live shows on TV.

If the world of motor racing, in fact, is? always considered Not easily accessible Due to the high costs of access, thanks to the GT Talent, the best participants will once again find themselves at Vallelunga on the grid at the wheel of the official Ferrari 488 Challenge during one of the stages Italian GT Cup.