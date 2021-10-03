October 3, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

GT Talent, in Vallelunga The grand finale of Vallelunga

GT Talent, in Vallelunga The grand finale of Vallelunga

Mirabelle Hunt October 3, 2021 2 min read

they will be 16 semi-finalists From all over Italy who will compete to win the Two days of skill tests scheduled in Vallelonga Racecourse (Rome) On the 5th and 6th of October.

simulation, car skidding and Track test with Ferrari 458 ItaliaAll under the eyes four judgesI am exceptional and with a level of difficulty I am brought to the limit for the occasion. Just Top 2 ranked They will enter the final and compete to achieve the goal. be a winner in GT Talent First Edition and get National C license necessary to participate in Italian GT Cup Racing.

The shape, which had not been realized before in Europe, was conceived and Produced by CarSchoolBox, an expert in safe sports driving and a pioneer in the field of track events for supercar enthusiasts, has allowed thousands of ordinary people across Italy, fascinated by the world of motors, to live a unique experience with the aim of trying to achieve what until now seemed an impossible dream. Compete as a professional driver in real competition and live shows on TV.

If the world of motor racing, in fact, is? always considered Not easily accessible Due to the high costs of access, thanks to the GT Talent, the best participants will once again find themselves at Vallelunga on the grid at the wheel of the official Ferrari 488 Challenge during one of the stages Italian GT Cup.

See also  Enrico Mantovani: Interview with the new chair of the Ligurian Regional Committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

SBK Portimao, Gerloff: ‘I will never race in COTA with MotoGP’

October 2, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Casagrande to VN: “Fiorentina, I want to see you big. Vlahovic? With limited expenses…”

October 2, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Cagliari Venice scoreboard: Keita Baldi bluffs Rossoplus, Strootmann is a ghost on the pitch – VOTE

October 2, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Georgia: At the polls under the arrest of Saakashvili – Ultima Ora

October 3, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

No Boss March in Milan: Slogans against Mattarella and Drake

October 3, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

From 110% to Expired Bonuses: The Home Benefits Guide

October 3, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Tomorrow’s Tower October 4, 2021 – Blackbeard

October 3, 2021 Lorelei Reese