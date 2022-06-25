Guendalina Tavassi, a former Isola dei Famosi 16 outcast, has spoken about the recent retirement of her brother Edoardo, one of the favorites for the final win.

It’s very close to the end of the 16th edition ofFamous Island Who will dedicate the winner in the final broadcast Monday, June 27, 2022, prime time on Canale 5. Six outcasts compete for the sceptre: Luca Davre, Marialaura de Vitesse, Carmen Di Pietro, Nicholas Vaporidis, Mercedes Henger and Nick Luciani.

Isola dei Famosi, Guendalina Tavassi, and background on his brother Eduardo’s retirement: “Closed. Not a fair end”

Among the top favorites to win the last also Eduardo Tavasi Who had to withdraw from reality a week after the end. real shame for Edward who seriously injured his knee and found a ligament injury that made it impossible for him to stay in Honduras even for just a few days.

“I hit something, a rock and I felt the blow – said the former Roman castaway as Biccy mentioned -. When I put my foot down I heard another ‘stuk’ and another ‘stuk’ and from that moment on I was no better able to bend my knee. From that moment I started crying.” I felt stronger pain than ever. My fear has always been not to finish the island. Unfortunately, the diagnosis is a ligament injury. I would have done even if it was lame, but unfortunately the result of the doctor is clear”

Guendalina Tavassi, sister of Edoardo, who is also one of the reality show heroes, announced that her brother would stay but the doctors prevented him from doing so. The former Jevina and the sinking of the former ship A fan pageHe also revealed that at the moment it will be closed pending attendance at the studio in Milan on Monday.

“I heard him when he was about to leave Honduras, it was still night. He told me that he too would be injured. He added that there were only six days left and that he had made this three-month journey surely he would not leave one step from the end. Then he told me that with the doctors they thought he The best, that’s fine. He’ll stay if they give him a chance. It was awful to see him go. We dreamed of a platform with him, Nicholas and Carmen, not with the people who arrived yesterday. I don’t find that final right. First I leave because they dragged the game and I can’t stay, then my brother had to leave Also. Will I see him live on Monday? Yes, he can’t use social media, he’s kind of locked up until they show him on Monday.”

