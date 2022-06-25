Il Volo kicked out of the studio live: “Arrogant, walk away…”

Drusilla Foer heads up the popular Rai Due “The Day After Almanac” show that garners huge fan following. But what happened to many was really shocking.

It happened during the second episode of the calendar the following day. Fans were left speechless: Drusilla Foer kicked Il Volo out of the studios.

Drusilla Foer: Only she could kick Il Volo out of the studio

Sarcastic and stinging as usual, she did not hesitate to chase the worldwide famous young singers with the name “Il Volo” out of the studio. We are talking about the musical group composed by Piero Baron, Ignacio Pochetto and Gianluca Ginobel. All were born in the early 90’s, or three young men who had a turning point in their lives by participating in Rai Uno TV Show “I Leave You a Song” hosted by Antonella Clerici.

Thanks to this post, contact with Geffen arrived. They participated and won the San Remo Italian Song Festival in 2015 with the song grande amore and took third place in the Eurovision Song Contest in the same year, representing Italy. Since then, they have traveled the world partying and singing with the greatest international stars such as Barbra Streisand.

Drusilla Foer: Incredible fans! But it’s always a big hit

With the Curtain with Il Volo it was a real jump in ratings. The three singers sang along with Drusilla Foer in a song before she kicked them out of the studio to the amazement of fans. Drusilla’s visibly annoying words that shocked fans were, “Well, we need to change the style a bit, emissions are a bit scarce. You have to study well!…But who called those!”

Who knows what Drusilla Foer will do with the next calendar guests the next day. We will know soon. The appointment is on Rai Due tonight 19:50.