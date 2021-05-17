PS2, GameCube, and Game Boy Advance are officially turning back

The world of video games is always expanding, with fans constantly projecting the future of this magical entertainment. However, there are also those who sometimes love to return to playing consoles from the past to discover and rediscover the games that you enjoyed in previous video game generations. The Back It’s a great phenomenon that allows us to discover how this passion has developed over the years, and today it also officially welcomes three iconic consoles from the past: PS2, GameCube and Game Boy Advance.

This was announced by the Twitter account of the Japanese game Center CX program, which from now on will recognize the consoles. PS2, GameCube, and Game Boy Advance Within her special broadcast dedicated to the world of retreat. We can also read from a tweet (translated by Kotaku guys), starting with the new season of the show, host Arino will be playing and proposing challenges for a whole series of games belonging to the three consoles mentioned above.

In Japanese video game offerings there is a rule of not being able to use any console before its completion 20 yearsAnd, since PS2, GameCube, and Game Boy Advance have passed the age required to accept them recently, they will be big stars in upcoming episodes. We’re talking about three consoles that made history that guard in the limitless game rooms a collection of famous titles to say the least.

According to the rule, “20 years have passed since the device was introduced.”

The ban on the program is lifted as a normal challenge program! Please follow the Arino Challenge.

The show waited for the three consoles to arrive 20 years after global launch dates, as, in fact, PS2 in Japan arrives on March 4, 2000 And after several months only in the USA and Europe.