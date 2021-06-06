June 7, 2021

“Is this fighting discrimination?” Pictures that make him shiver – Libero Quotidiano

Samson Paul June 6, 2021 1 min read

The #LaRopaNoTieneGenero movement (Clothes have no gender) has been decreasing on social media in recent days after increasingly adhesions by professors, who decided that Wearing a skirt during class lessons. This is an anti-discrimination initiative: no pants for a while, in order to send a strong message and try to fight gender stereotypes.

Initiative, however, made her nose up Matteo SalviniWho shared his thoughts on social media:fight discrimination? No, it makes sense to say. But tell me… what do you think? Many of them agreed with the university secretary, but many also appreciated the gesture of the teachers, which was done not merely for a matter of sight but to try to educate their students on issues of great importance.

The initiative was born a few months ago, named after a student Mike Gomez He was expelled from school for attending class in a skirt: in response, the institute expelled him and sent him to a psychiatrist. At the time, some professors used “offensive” clothing to express their solidarity with that student: in recent days the movement is back in fashion more than ever, with more and more teachers joining the initiative to promote tolerance and respect for the different.

