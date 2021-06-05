June 5, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

G7 countries agree on a global minimum tax for multinational corporations

G7 countries agree on a global minimum tax for multinational corporations

Samson Paul June 5, 2021 2 min read

The finance ministers of the G7 countries meeting in London, They came to an agreement Commit to a global tax of at least 15 percent for multinational companies operating in those countries, regardless of where they are based. Rishi Sunak, British Finance Minister, New wire As a “historic agreement to reform the global tax system to adapt it to the global digital age”. Sunak explained that the tax will affect companies with a profit margin of more than 10%.

The deal could particularly affect big tech companies like Amazon and Google, and could bring governments billions of dollars to subsidize the huge costs of the coronavirus pandemic. The G7 countries are the US, UK, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and Japan, and it now remains to be seen whether other countries will agree to do the same. And the agreement can be extended to include the countries of the Group of Twenty, which will meet in July in Italy, but according to The New York Times Possible extension of the agreement he will not come Before the next meeting, on time in October.

The agreement is based on two principles: the first is to prevent countries from undertaking a kind of “race to the bottom” on taxes in order to entice companies to operate on their soil. The second expects that some companies are forbidden to quit – simplify a little the question Paying taxes in certain countries in which they claim their profits, but without paying them at the level considered appropriate where they sell their products or services

READ  Trump challenges Facebook and Twitter and launches his own platform - North America

The agreement comes after years of intense negotiations and, among other things, could ease some of the tensions that existed in particular between Europe and the United States on this issue.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Turkey and Erdogan announce ‘Great Coup’, discovery of gas field in Black Sea, but reliable confirmation is still missing

June 5, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

What stands out under the jacket. Embarrassing moments – Libero Quotidiano

June 5, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Ufo, Pentagon Reports and Watch Videos: Watch the live broadcast with Professor Mauro Piglino

June 4, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Sostegni Bis decree, the arrival of a new bonus of 700 euros for spending and bills

June 5, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Coronavirus in Italy and the world: news and COVID-19 situation bulletin for today, June 5. directly

June 5, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The NASA-funded CIBER-2 sounding rocket determines the full number of stars expected to grow

June 5, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I have matured at Juventus.” Then he throws the challenge to Ronaldo

June 5, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt