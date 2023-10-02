October 3, 2023

Huge fireball in Oxfordshire, fear in England

MANCHESTER – A huge fireball appeared in the skies over Oxfordshire this evening, suddenly blazing red and orange. To some, it looked like a disturbing shape of a mushroom cloud. Instead, it seems because of the bad weather The biogas tank was struck by lightning at around 7.30pm local time. It is currently unclear whether there are any casualties.

It is certain that tens of thousands of Oxfordshire residents, especially in the areas of Witney, Burford, Chipping Norton and Melton-under-Wychwood, They heard a very loud roar and saw the sky burning. Alicia Hill, a graphic designer who lives in Whitney, says: Republic That “at a certain point the light went out. The light bulbs flashed several times.”

Another woman, Freya Ridley-Dimonick, was driving when night broke at one point: “I was driving home in Oxford when I saw a huge orange ball over the city, but I couldn’t figure it out. What was it about?”

Energy company Severn Trent Green Power He wrote on Facebook that “lightning struck a biogas tank near Yarnton” in Oxfordshire. It is not yet clear the extent of the damage reported or whether there are any casualties.


