Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla the last big installment in Ubisoft’s series? – Multiplayer.it

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Do youAnother great episode affiliate Ubisoft series? It is certainly the richest, most intense, and so far the only one to have two years of post-launch support. An experience that does not seem destined to repeat itself, however, if we consider that Mirage will offer a more compact experience then we move to the Infinity platform.

The final chapter, which launches on December 6, will conclude the long Valhalla saga in the best way, with A.J Free DLC Which will tell us about the last stage of Eivor’s life and finally give an answer to the questions that were born with the end of the game’s campaign.

The free bundle is an important initiative, and a way for Ubisoft to thank the 20 million Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players who lived the adventures of the indomitable warrior who led the Clan of the Raven to conquer a place that lived and thrived on the shores of ninth-century England.

A decidedly long journey, if we consider not only the length of the original campaign but also the three expansions released so far (Wrath of the Druids, Siege of Paris and Dawn of Ragnarok) and the new roguelite mode The Forgotten Saga: the contents that have kept us company for two years, in fact, She shows us every aspect of Ivor’s personality.



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Eivor in the female version

Although Valhalla’s fullness makes sense in the context of the game’s structure, which populates the stories of Norse mythology by introducing new characters and areas from time to time to ensure their cooperation, without artificially weakening the experience, many users have complained aboutExcessive campaign length.

Perhaps that’s why the franchise will try to change starting with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will last 15-20 hours and will likely lead the way for new, more compact chapters set to land on the platform. Assassin’s Creed Infinity When will it be officially launched.



Assassin’s Creed Mirage Admire the panoramic view of Baghdad

What do you think of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Did the length of the game bother you, or do you consider it an added value? Will you play the final chapter of the Eivor saga? And what do you think about the turning point that we will witness, starting with Mirage, with shorter and less dispersed episodes? Let’s talk about.

