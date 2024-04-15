App Store: The first emulator to be accepted is iGBA, but there is something it doesn't add

he came App Store I The first emulator Apple admitted after recent developments at the European level: It's about that conditionthus it is a Game Boy Advance emulator which seems to be hiding a secret.

In fact, it appears that the program created by Italian Mattia La Spina, It is actually a version of GBA4iOSan emulator created about ten years ago by Riley Testut, who said he was frustrated not so much by the scam as by Apple's timing.

“It appears Apple has approved a version of GBA4iOS, the predecessor to Delta I made in high school, for release in the App Store,” Testot wrote. “I didn't give anyone permission to do this, and yet it's now at the top of the charts (although… Full of ads and tracking)).”

“To be clear, I'm not mad at the developer But with the fact that Apple took time to change the App Store rules to allow emulators and then eventually approved a version of my app, even though I was ready to launch it with Delta as of March 5th.