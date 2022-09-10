Is an air fryer harmful to your health? Experts: “Beware…”

Could cooking our favorite dish with an air fryer pose a risk to our health? Here’s the whole truth.

A correct diet is the basis of a healthy and balanced approach. We know what the benefits of a varied and healthy diet are, but at the same time the craving for good food cannot be stopped. Recently, the use of innovative devices has been gaining momentum that promises low-fat frying and therefore less harmful to our health. Obviously, we are talking about the air fryer that appeared in almost all Italian homes last year.

It is a kitchen appliance that is rapidly gaining ground and trust from families especially from those who want to be careful with the line. An air fryer looks like a modern thing that needs as little oil as possible. To take an example, to fry any dish in a frying pan, you need at least half a cup of oil. In the case of a frying pan, only a teaspoon is required. So the differences are big, but is this type of cooking bad for our health? Here’s the whole truth.

Is air frying bad for you? Here is the answer

Let’s dispel some myths and explain the actual benefit of an air fryer. It is a device that gets much less dirty than a frying pan and frying in a completely different way. The benefits of air frying are many, and certainly the most important one is the presence of less oil. What is certain is that eating fried foods is not healthy regardless, so we can’t expect this cooking to work miracles. So it is impossible to compare it with grilled or steamed ones but in any case it remains a valid alternative to enjoy fried food without overdoing it.

So cooking in an air fryer is not harmful but it does not guarantee a healthy diet. This means that, as always, the right diet has no shortcuts, air frying can help but not replace light cooking. According to experts, cleaning this device and proper management of cooked food is also fundamental. We don’t risk leaving our dishes raw but we don’t risk cooking them at too high a temperature. In short, as always, it is necessary to adopt responsible behavior in the kitchen, pay attention to risks and exploit the thousands of possibilities offered by technological innovation.

Read also >>>Cereal bars: ‘It’s a scam’, from today you won’t eat them anymore and that’s why