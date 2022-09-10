September 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Webb Telescope frames a unique star to say the least

The Webb Telescope frames a unique star to say the least

Karen Hines September 10, 2022 2 min read

Scenes from space: The James Webb Telescope never contradicts itself and frames a star with unique properties. the details.

The starry sky (Image via Pixabay)

research and Investigations On what is happening above our noses they never cease to amaze. Thanks to the big strides forward on the pitch technology And scientific we are able to get more answers toUniverse.

The end of 2021 marks a very important milestone, because telescope outer space James Webb. A high-resolution instrument born out of NASA’s collaboration with the European Space Agency has opened many channels of knowledge for astronomy.

Compared to its predecessor, Hubble, it has the advantage of technology Nothing less than amazing. Thanks for some Precautions It is possible to capture nearly detailed images and block out what may be the greatest interference from the Moon and the Sun.

Discoveries from space: new details appear on a particular star, WR140

One of the latest and most surprising discoveries comes thanks to web telescope Which took some very detailed pictures.

What appeared? The shots scored by the mighty a tool Highlight the presence of some concentric centers about one star. The celestial body in question is located about 5600 light-years away from us and is located in Cygnus constellation.

What impressed scientists the most is brightness From the star and the fact that it is surrounded by a large amount of powders which took the most diverse forms. At the moment, it was not possible to provide further explanations.

According to the previous hypothesis Kind of a researcher nebula about the star – This is one possible explanation. Work continues on the image to provide valid justification.

Read also -> Discoveries from the world: the remains of an Egyptian temple were found more than 4000 years ago

Read also -> Via delle Galle: AD settlement regains its former splendor

That’s not all, because even the red color raised eyebrows: it’s actually not the refraction of the telescope lenses, but the color around the star.

See also  “The third dose, immunity is good after 3 months” / Shahar (Israeli Vaccine Director): “It will continue…”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Is an air fryer harmful to your health? Experts: “Beware…”

September 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

A digital portal for space projects and ideas was born

September 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

A woman from the Casamonica clan who owned a gym gets citizenship income

September 9, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Ilaria Cucci at the Festa del Fatto: “I was the prototype of the average voter of Meloni and Salvini, and then life gave me a bad lesson”

September 10, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

The discovery of magnetism could open the door to huge savings

September 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gf Vip, fans find a video (in bad taste) where Manuel Bortuzzo’s new girlfriend jokes about disability

September 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The Webb Telescope frames a unique star to say the least

September 10, 2022 Karen Hines