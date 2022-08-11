National Civil Protection weather alert from severe thunderstorms and hail. Regions at risk »ILMETEO.it

National Civil Protection weather alert from severe thunderstorms and hail. At-risk areas

National Civil Protection Alert A depression centered in Eastern Europe also defines the unstable conditions on the peninsula, particularly in the southern regions, with scattered rains and very intense local thunderstorms, especially in the inland and mountainous regions.

Based on the available forecasts, the Civil Protection Department, in agreement with the concerned regions – responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the concerned areas – issued a warning of adverse weather conditions extending to its predecessor. Weather phenomena, affecting different regions of the country, can identify critical hydrogeological and hydraulic factors which are reported, in a national summary, in the National Criticality and Warning Bulletin which can be consulted on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The notice states central business hours of the day Thursday 11 AugustOr, scattered rain and thunderstorms over Campania, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily.

This phenomenon will be accompanied by strong showers, frequent electrical activity, hail storms and strong winds.

On the basis of current and expected phenomena, the yellow alert has been evaluated for tomorrow, Thursday, August 11th Campania, Sicily, Calabria, Basilicata and most of Sardinia.

The forecast of meteorology and the critical state of Italy is updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the development of phenomena, available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with general rules of behavior to be taken in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, specific critical matters that can affect individual territories and prevention measures adopted by regional civil protection structures, with which the administration will monitor the development of the situation.