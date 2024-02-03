Inter Juventus, San Siro shines: here is the wonderful choreography of the Curva, Qatar Airways also plays | Primapagina

February 3, 2024

Mirabelle Hunt February 3, 2024
Anticipation for the match between Inter and Juventus is growing. The big match on the twenty-third day of the tournament, which will be sold out at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in San Siro. It is impossible to predict what spectacle the players will be able to present on the field during this A great pre-match display looks certain, with Qatar Airways playing the great heroas already happened on November 13, on the occasion of the Inter Frosinone match, when the Nerazzurri elegantly presented the partnership agreement with the airline, which They should soon become a major sponsor Viale della Liberazione Club. Meanwhile, Qatar Airways is making its support tangible by actively participating in initiatives that will include fans on Sunday evening, funding the spectacular light show and more.

Choreography in three episodes – A context that will be embraced as normal The choreography that Nord has been preparing for weeks and that will fill all three episodes. Huge work, with one Spending approximately 20 thousand euros for construction. Inter – Juventus is also this, the overwhelming passion of the fans who did everything to get a ticket. The box office can't help but smile, waiting for the official data to understand whether it will set a record or not in the end, remembering that…nter – Juventus for 2019 currently holds the record for acquisitions with €6.6 million in revenue. A record that may be broken.

