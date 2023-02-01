Defeated Berrodo and Talamo in preliminary rounds – OA Sport

just finished First day of the 2023 Ranking Series Fight stage in Zagreb. The first day is reserved for The first six weight classes in men’s freestyle wrestlingin which Italy failed to grab important positions with the athletes participating today On the mattresses of the Croatian capital.

Simon Perodo He was defeated in his 57 kg debut by France’s Valentin d’Amour 4-9, then missed the replay after eliminating Trans Alpine in the quarter-finals. Nothing to do at 70 kg even Gianluca Talamowas eliminated in the first round due to the clear superiority (with a score of 10-0) by the Azerbaijani Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev.

Among the weight of 57 kg, Azerbaijan’s Aliabis Rezazad won 2-0 over the Japanese Yuto Nishiuchi, while the Iranian Reza Atrinagarchi in the weight of 61 kg defeated Mongolian Naranjo Narmandakh in the final chapter. Mongolia was victorious in the 65-kilogram category, with Tolga Tomur-Osher, who defeated the American Joseph McKenna 4-1 in the final, while the American Alec Pantaleo climbed to the top of the podium in the 70-kilogram time by defeating Azerbaijani Haji Aliyev 5-2.

The USA is also in good shape with Jason Michael Nolf winning the -74kg category after defeating Iran’s Younis Emamichogai. Iran, who returned to its homeland in the final match in the weight of 86 kilograms with Hassan Alizam Yazdanisharti, who clearly beat the Japanese, Hayato Ishiguro. Tomorrow there will be space for the last categories of men’s freestyle wrestling and for the first of the women’s sector, with blue champions Benjamin Hoenes in the weight of 97 kg, Abraham Conedo in the weight of 125 kg and Emanuela Liuzzi in the weight of 50 kg.

