January 8, 2022

Inter, si raffredda la pista Ginter. Avanza Luiz Felipe: il punto

Inter, Ginter’s pathway cools down. Louise Felipe introduces: The point | first page

Mirabelle Hunt January 8, 2022 1 min read

With the start of the new season, Inter will release some chests in defense It is for this reason that Nerazzurri is working on some profiles that can complete the section. In the last few hours to the Nerazzurri Matthias Ginter was treated persistently, the German defender has long been on the management notebook and will also free himself from Borussia Mönchengladbach, the last factor that Marotta has always been very keen on.

But if in the last few hours it appears that the deal is on the right track, So far, however, there is a slowdown in Inter, which does not want to meet the player’s economic demands. The Nerazzurri Ginter is a good player, but not a top player and that’s why they wouldn’t want to go over 3m salary, also because Skriniar’s renewal will be negotiated soon and it’s important not to break some balances. . That is why the name to be taken into account is that of Lazio defender Louie Felipe, and also expires next June, with affordable participation. for biancocelesti There are also the good relations of Simon Inzaghi, who considers the Brazilian a player with good room for improvement.

