Sampdoria Cagliari, Camploni’s work leaves some doubts. Sports newspaper reviews

Limited adequacy of the work of Camploni, Sampdoria Cagliari match director. Sports newspapers are divided

La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Good management, only the cards given, the blessing of Ferrari who kept Joao on the shirt. Give a good assessment of the position of Pavoletti, who scored the winning goal for Cagliari. The Rosoblu striker is not an offside. Vote 6 ».

IL Corriere dello Sport: «The third in Camploni’s career. The application of extenuating circumstances exists but a potential penalty is lost for Cagliari and in the disciplinary administration (1 red card, 4 yellow cards for 29 fouls) leaves doubts (Joao Pedro’s warning almost non-existent, Thorsby’s footsteps, instead, it is very real). However, something good was seen (a good advantage given after Ekdal’s foul on Marin in match 1-1). Vote 6 ».

TUTTOSPORT: Error management is not good. There is also some doubt about Erdal Marin’s connection from which Diola’s equalizer was born. Vote 5.