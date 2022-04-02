“Challenge the United States? I only think about football”

“Challenge to the United States? I’m not interested in political issues. I only think about football.” Coach Iran Dragan Skocic He rejects the controversy. His national team was withdrawn in World Cup in Qatar In group B, the same United States of America Iran, a nation that has experienced a turbulent political context. “There are open discussions between the two countries, but I just want to think about football”The Iranian technical commissioner reassured. The two teams had already met in 1998 in France. On that occasion Iran defeated the United States 2-1.

‘We want to get through the transformation’

“We will try to pass the transformation – Skocic . explainsWho shares his selection for the third World Cup in a row -. I’ve always said that we have an excellent team and maybe we’ll be able to qualify for the last 16.”. Iran, the best Asian team in the FIFA rankings, has already participated in Five World Cups. “England will be the toughest team they face.”Skocic, 53, a former player in Las Palmas and Compostela (Spain), added. Many Iranian fans are expected to arrive in Qatar In November to support the favorite team: “It will be like we are playing at home. There will be a lot of our fans.”