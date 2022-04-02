April 2, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Challenge the United States? I only think about football"

“Challenge the United States? I only think about football”

Mirabelle Hunt April 2, 2022 1 min read

“Challenge to the United States? I’m not interested in political issues. I only think about football.” CoachIran Dragan SkocicHe rejects the controversy. His national team was withdrawn in World Cup in Qatar In group B, the same United States of AmericaIran, a nation that has experienced a turbulent political context. “There are open discussions between the two countries, but I just want to think about football”The Iranian technical commissioner reassured. The two teams had already met in 1998 in France. On that occasion Iran defeated the United States 2-1.

‘We want to get through the transformation’

“We will try to pass the transformationSkocic . explainsWho shares his selection for the third World Cup in a row -. I’ve always said that we have an excellent team and maybe we’ll be able to qualify for the last 16.”. Iran, the best Asian team in the FIFA rankings, has already participated in Five World Cups.England will be the toughest team they face.”Skocic, 53, a former player in Las Palmas and Compostela (Spain), added. Many Iranian fans are expected to arrive in Qatar In November to support the favorite team: “It will be like we are playing at home. There will be a lot of our fans.”

Watch the video

The 2022 World Cup draw, the Netherlands and France are smiling

See also  Athletics Gianmarco Tampere in the Olympic final! Coming up with important names - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Two doubts for Spalletti, Gaspe saves Morel?

April 2, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Sarri and the Football Crisis: ‘Watch the bullshit! You watch the Premier League and ask yourself where the hell am I?’

April 1, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Why did Italy not even qualify for the 48-team World Cup | football | Top news | Sports and go

April 1, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Sarah Pauline is back on the field and is a candidate for the US-World Congress

April 2, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

The global arms trade, that’s what it’s really worth

April 2, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

“What if I have intestinal problems?” Frost in the studio

April 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Young chemist matures from Itis Delpozzo with ambitious projects – Targatocn.it

April 2, 2022 Karen Hines