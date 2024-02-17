Insults Meloney and yells at the police – il tempo

A clash erupted again between Prime Minister Georgia Meloney and Democratic Party Secretary Ellie Schlein. But the governor of Campania, Vincenzo di Luca, bursts into the fray and, after taking to the streets in Rome, attacks the leader of Italy's brothers: “You go to work, bitch.” This time, the 'core' reform of the League and the centre-right majority was a different kind of autonomy opposed by the opposition parties and especially the Democratic Party. The Dems, along with their secretary Elly Schlein, accuse them of wanting to divide the country: “We have never seen a patriot who divides Italy. Roberto Calderoli's reform, voted for by Meloni's party, is a reform destined to tear a country apart, instead of seriously repairing its fractures and imbalances,” Schlein told the Republic. Interviewed. According to Schlein and the Democratic Party, the two reforms of separate autonomy and prime ministership “were held together, the fruit of an unholy pact between the self-styled patriots of the new millennium and the members of the Northern League, who never gave up their desire for secession. We”, “on the contrary, cannot save the country without saving the South.” We hope so,” continues the Dem leader.

Meloni's answer comes precisely from a southern region, in Calabria to sign an agreement on development and integration with the region, the Prime Minister replies: “I want to say to those who divide Italy by those who divide Italy. It is believed that there are citizens of Series A and Series B.” And, without naming the leader, he adds: “This morning I read an opposition leader saying that the patriots are abandoning the South and betraying it. Great respect, because I was in the opposition for many years, but I think there are two ways to address the gap between the North and the South: “The income of the citizen and the infrastructure of the citizen.” Citizen's income was, for Maloney, “a response to those who considered these territories irredeemable”.

However, after a while, Meloni questioned Vincenzo de Luca as well. The Governor of Campania is in Rome to attend his promotion along with other mayors and administrators of Campania. “If we started working instead of holding demonstrations, we might get some more results,” Meloni observes. Words travel from Calabria, up the peninsula to Rome. Meanwhile De Luca, who has gone from Piazza Santi Apostoli to the Atlantic in Montessitorio, learns the Prime Minister's words from the press. And he replied: “This attitude is intolerable, there are hundreds of mayors here and no money for ordinary administration. You work.” “Get somebody to come over here and talk to us, or we're going to be hit, we're going to be killed,” De Luca said to a police representative as he was stopped by a barrage of agents. The route of the procession. But this is a shame for the rise of the public servants of the Brothers of Italy: “Starting with Schlein, secretary of the Democratic Party, we ask ourselves if there is no embarrassment in seeing the regional leader represented by that party. Insulting, mocking and ridiculing anyone who dares to oppose him”, Tommaso Foti, head of the chamber's FdI group, comments: “This kind of abusive language reveals the true state of the Italian left”, he adds. Lucio Malone, his senate representative, questions the Dem leader: “Elli Schlein The silence is truly embarrassing, and he continues to be silent, making the Democratic Party co-responsible for unacceptable attitudes.”