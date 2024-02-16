The video of the last time the old lady was seen was released by the police

She has not been heard from for 12 days and now police, relying on information from anyone who came across her, have released a video of the last time she was seen. Anxiety of family members will increase Rita Trevisan, an 85-year-old woman who disappeared from BarnstableIn the Milan area, the last images were captured on Sunday, February 4, by the cameras of a commercial company in Polletto.





Video by Rita Trevisan

The old woman, indeed, She came out of the house to visit her cousin In the municipality of Milan, a metropolis adjacent to where he lives. The video shows Rita Trevisan near a bus stop as she walks.

Reported by dayThe 85-year-old suffers from episodes Short-term memory deficits And family members fear the worst.

A study of the elderly woman

According to what has been reconstructed by the police so far through CCTV footage, her children's story and some testimonies, the 85-year-old left her house around 3.20 pm to visit her relative who lives nearby. boilVia Confalonieri.





The old woman has arrived Walk to the house without entering: She exchanged a few words on the intercom with her family members and left.

The sniffer dogs sniffed Rita's tracks from a relative's house along Republica to the bus stop at number 61. Since then there is no sign of the old lady.

Maybe you are interested Missing old woman from Rome province found dead in woods near Viterbo: her 60-year-old son arrested

Disappeared from Barnsett

It was her 62-year-old son who reported his mother missing the next day: he had met his mother for lunch, but When he arrived he did not answer the intercom or the phone.





The man checked images from a camera installed in the apartment with his smartphone. Seeing that there was no one in the kitchen and the table was not laid, he thought that mother might have been unwell in the bathroom and the room. But when he entered the case with his other brother, there was no sign of their mother.



