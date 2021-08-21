August 21, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Consider this event - Libero Cottidiano

Consider this event – Libero Cottidiano

Noah French August 21, 2021 1 min read

A Lightning It struck him when he made the phone call Thunder. On August 20 yesterday a 50-year-old man was injured. The incident took place in Stassima in the province Luke, On top of that Monte Pania, Near the Frio Refuge. From the first information it appeared that the lightning struck the phone directly and then it emitted an electric shock towards the person who was thrown to the ground.

Fifty-year-old he was airlifted to the Versailles Emergency Room (Lido de Camayor) with a 118 Pegasus helicopter rescue. Fortunately, it was immediately clear that his life was not in danger.

So, for that man, there were only minor side effects, so the fifty-year-old was taken to Versailia Hospital with a green mark.

Meanwhile, The National Alpine and Spological Rescue Force By its own page Facebook Reminds me of everything Frequently Pay close attention to the mountains Verification of weather conditions Already at the planning stage of an outdoor activity, prioritize regional Arba sites and follow seven tips to avoid a dangerous situation, more accurate and analytical than commercial weather services.

In short, if the predictions are not good, it is better not to go to the mountains. Because serious consequences can occur.

READ  Green Boss but not for everyone: Unresolved issues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

First the Chinese, behind the United States

August 21, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Jackie Anwari, the tragic story of the champion who fell from an American plane in Kabul – in tempo

August 20, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Healthcare No Wax uses 1,200 tar-chronicle

August 20, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Consider this event – Libero Cottidiano

August 21, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Apple has other ideas, still working from home. The spread of Covid types scares the company

August 21, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Angelina Jolie lands on Instagram to post a message from a young Afghani: ‘It’s a failure, they are losing their freedoms’

August 21, 2021 Lorelei Reese
5 min read

School leaders: Protecting the health of teachers with a mental disorder without making mistakes. Concrete cases (first episode)

August 21, 2021 Karen Hines