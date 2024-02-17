Vespa nailed Schlein (and the left) in De Luca's disdain

It is a small step from tragedy to the worst comedy. Anti-autonomy protest yesterday morning – led by Campania governor Vincenzo de Luca In front of the Palazzo Sigi – another anti-government row has turned out. From shouting to pushing the police, from singing Bella Sio to insulting the Prime Minister Georgia Meloney. A mix of vulgarity and rudeness that has plagued all personalities of public politics and media debate. All except one: P.T. Left led by President Ellie Schlein. There, she remembers him perfectly on her social channels as well Bruno Vespa, “Instead all is quiet” .

Vespa nails de Luca

Rai journalist's comment is a venomous but totally appropriate counter to the insults of the democratic governor and the governor. Deafening silence He who dominates the Nazarene regions. “De Luca is good – Vespa is starting – but there are limits that cannot be crossed” . A limit, early yesterday morning alone, was breached more than once. Verbal attack on the policemen who shouted first “You must blame us, you must kill us! ”. And then, very quickly, with a sharp and ineffective insult against the Prime Minister: “It's an intolerable attitude: hundreds of mayors are here because they don't have money for normal administration, and you tell them to work? But you work, bitch!» .

A language that often occurs to the head of the Campania region crosses the border of humor and ends up in the valley of anti-establishment ignorance. “What would have happened if the leader of a center-right region had called Leta Renzi or Gentiloni an ass when he tried to attack Palazzo Sigi – he continued on the X Vespa?” . Then, the message on the left side: “On the contrary All is quiet”.

