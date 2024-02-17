February 17, 2024

Vespa nailed Schlein (and the left) in De Luca's disdain

Noah French February 17, 2024

It is a small step from tragedy to the worst comedy. Anti-autonomy protest yesterday morning – led by Campania governor Vincenzo de Luca In front of the Palazzo Sigi – another anti-government row has turned out. From shouting to pushing the police, from singing Bella Sio to insulting the Prime Minister Georgia Meloney. A mix of vulgarity and rudeness that has plagued all personalities of public politics and media debate. All except one: P.T. Left led by President Ellie Schlein. There, she remembers him perfectly on her social channels as well Bruno Vespa,“Instead all is quiet”.

Vespa nails de Luca

Rai journalist's comment is a venomous but totally appropriate counter to the insults of the democratic governor and the governor. Deafening silence He who dominates the Nazarene regions. “De Luca is good – Vespa is starting – but there are limits that cannot be crossed”. A limit, early yesterday morning alone, was breached more than once. Verbal attack on the policemen who shouted first “You must blame us, you must kill us!”. And then, very quickly, with a sharp and ineffective insult against the Prime Minister: “It's an intolerable attitude: hundreds of mayors are here because they don't have money for normal administration, and you tell them to work? But you work, bitch!».

A language that often occurs to the head of the Campania region crosses the border of humor and ends up in the valley of anti-establishment ignorance. “What would have happened if the leader of a center-right region had called Leta Renzi or Gentiloni an ass when he tried to attack Palazzo Sigi – he continued on the X Vespa?”. Then, the message on the left side: “On the contrary All is quiet”.

Schlein's silence

A paradox highlighted by the host House to house It is obvious enough to embarrass all opposing forces. If a condemnation came from Italia Viva e Accione, with some variation called “wide field”. He did not want to reveal his closeness to Maloney and the government he led. President of Italia Viva, Matteo RenziHe didn't mince words:“De Luca, a great politician, is deeply wrong here. He is a victim of his own character, so I have a tendency to raise his tone.”. Carlo CalendaAt the top of the stakes, however, was clear: “A Day of Ordinary Madness: Institutions Crumbling Amid Insults, Dramas and Provocations”. The tacit acquiescence of the young Democrat secretary is troubling, not a little Ellie Schlein. The banner of struggle against autonomy appears to dominate the logic of ordinary political and institutional debate.

