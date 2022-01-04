Insigne-Toronto, Yesterday Spalletti pressed Lorenzo and asked him if he was sure of the choice: Captain’s reaction

Football in Naples – Yesterday I had an interview between Luciano Spalletti and Lorenzo Insigne at the end of training. Coach, as stated in today’s edition of Gazzetta dello sport, pressed to ask his captain if he really wanted to play for Toronto At the end of this season.

“The beauty of red and blue. This was also discussed yesterday at the end of Napoli’s training at Castel Volturno. It’s a bit like a joke about the color beauty of the shirt. To try and understand if there is still room for Lorenzo Insigne to stay in Naples. Luciano Spalletti asked the captain for his new red Toronto shirt. The coach collects them on his “football ladder”, on the Montaigne estate, La Remesa, in Tuscany. Lorenzo promised the coach to get one for him as soon as possible. Spalletti pressed him, and asked him if he was sure that the red was more beautiful than the blue, which he had in his life. Insigne didn’t reply, but the moment inside of him was undoubtedly complicated. On the other hand, money, a lot of money, offered by Toronto, from the high consciousness of moving to a football rich in dollars – that of the Major League Soccer – but technically poor which could remove him permanently from the national team and in any case from the circle light in his own. “.