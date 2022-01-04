January 4, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Insigne-Toronto, ieri Spalletti ha incalzato Lorenzo chiedendogli se fosse sicuro della scelta: la reazione del capitano

Insigne-Toronto, Yesterday Spalletti pressed Lorenzo and asked him if he was sure of the choice: Captain’s reaction

Mirabelle Hunt January 4, 2022 2 min read

Insigne Toronto background Spalletti spoke to Lorenzo Insigne yesterday at the end of training.

Football in NaplesYesterday I had an interview between Luciano Spalletti and Lorenzo Insigne at the end of training. Coach, as stated in today’s edition of Gazzetta dello sport, pressed to ask his captain if he really wanted to play for Toronto At the end of this season.

Insigne-Toronto, Yesterday Spalletti pressed Lorenzo and asked him if he was sure of the choice: Captain's reaction
Lorenzo Insigne

Spalletti Insigne Toronto Interview

“The beauty of red and blue. This was also discussed yesterday at the end of Napoli’s training at Castel Volturno. It’s a bit like a joke about the color beauty of the shirt. To try and understand if there is still room for Lorenzo Insigne to stay in Naples. Luciano Spalletti asked the captain for his new red Toronto shirt. The coach collects them on his “football ladder”, on the Montaigne estate, La Remesa, in Tuscany. Lorenzo promised the coach to get one for him as soon as possible. Spalletti pressed him, and asked him if he was sure that the red was more beautiful than the blue, which he had in his life. Insigne didn’t reply, but the moment inside of him was undoubtedly complicated. On the other hand, money, a lot of money, offered by Toronto, from the high consciousness of moving to a football rich in dollars – that of the Major League Soccer – but technically poor which could remove him permanently from the national team and in any case from the circle light in his own. “.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

United by knockout against Wolverhampton

January 4, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

ATP Cup 2022: The schedule for Tuesday 04 January 2022. At midnight on Piazza Italy against France (Italy is placed in the group).

January 3, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Tuchel: “Lukaku will stay at Chelsea. But we want to understand why these words”

January 3, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

And so the twins enter the story

January 4, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Rain, snow and a sudden drop in temperature. Related Areas 3B Meteo

January 4, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Cash withdrawal, everything changed. Now you can lose a lot of money

January 4, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Pago defends Miriana and plans to denounce some of GF Vip .’s rivals

January 4, 2022 Lorelei Reese