United by knockout against Wolverhampton

Manchester 2022 starts badly Manchester United Based on Cristiano Ronaldo beat him Wolverhampton On the twenty-first day of the English Premier League. At Old Trafford, Moutinho’s 82nd minute goal was enough to mock the Red Devils, who are still 31 points and -4 from fourth-placed Arsenal.

Manchester United – Wolverhampton, match report and stats

United and Ronaldo mocked: Wolverhampton win

Starts at Old Trafford in 2022 Manchester United e in Cristiano Ronaldoagainst Wolverhampton. Rangnick’s team continues to chase the Champions League area, currently 4 points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. To dominate the start of the match, however, the guests, who become dangerous at 12′ and 13′ with Bodens e snow Forcing De Gea to intervene. At 19′ third chance in just 8 minutes, with Semedo Which operates De Gea in Qatar. couple shape Cavani e Ronaldo Failed to create special events for hosts. In fact, the Portuguese gives the ball with a back pass Jimenez At 35 minutes too risky: fortunately for him the work was stopped for offside. The first half ended 0-0, as Wolverhampton proved more dangerous than the hosts. In the second half, the hosts interact, finding the first real opportunity in the 67th minute, by taking out matic for every Bruno Fernandez That from inside the area hit the crossbar. Wolverhampton also hit the crossbar in the 75th minute from a free kick say. Long teams are looking for a goal that can turn the match that arrives 82′ for the guests: Moutinho collects a short defense and makes a shot with an angle that beats De Gea. United go forward in the final, but the match ends like this. Instead, Rangnick and Ronaldo started 2022 poorly while celebrating AG, who moved to -3 from United.