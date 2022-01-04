Tennis, Russia outperforms Australia. It will be a play-off against Italy

Russia defeated the host country from Australia and will now play a real playoff with Italy. Whoever wins will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament as the first team in Group B regardless of the outcome of Australia and France. In Group C victories for Germany and Canada
How did Italy and France go?
In addition to Italy, which played at night with a 3-0 victory over France, on the fourth day of the Club Cup, the teams of Groups B and C played. Russia beat Australia 3-0The upshot is that in addition to Daniil Medvedev and his teammates coming to the top of the group, he also saves Italy from elimination: To determine who advances to the semi-finals, Thursday’s challenge at midnight will be crucial.
Russia wins, Medvedev rises
for Russia Good performance by Daniel MedvedevThe second place holder in the standings won the first match of the season by defeating Alex de Minaur (34), 6-4, 6-2. In the previous match between the second-placed team runner-up, Roman Svilolin overtook James Duckworth (49). The singles duo of the Russian team also won the double, against the duo of Savile Pierce, 7-6, 3-6, 10-6 final score. In addition to Russia and Italy, the last sedans in the group will be those between Australia and France, which have already been eliminated from the group.
In Group C victories for Germany and Canada
in group c, After Germany won overnight, Canada beat England In a match that was decided in the decisive double. After Denis Shapovalov (14) was defeated by Dan Evans (25), 6-4, 6-4, 21-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime returned the score with a draw in a match against Cameron. Nouri (12) 7-6 6-3. In the doubles, the young Canadian couple Augie Alesim-Shapovalov defeated the more experienced Briton Salisbury-Murray 6-4, 6-1. Within Group C, after defeating the United States, all teams find themselves in the same situation, with one match winning and one losing. On Thursday, the crucial matches between England and the United States (midnight) and Canada Germany (7:30) will be played on Sky Sports Tennis.
ATP Cup 2022: The schedule for Tuesday 04 January 2022. At midnight on Piazza Italy against France (Italy is placed in the group).