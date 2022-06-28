June 28, 2022

Initiative kicks off at the Kumasa Park gymnasium 'No stress, it's fun' with Acsi Volleyball startup courses

June 28, 2022

The Massa Carrara regional commission in Aceh also remained “under the net” in July. After the positive winter experience, in fact, the promotion of the volleyball launch by the volleyball sector continues in the summer as well. In July, for girls who want to get closer to a game of volleyball, a series of training sessions will be offered again, which will take place in the gymnasium of the Colonia Comasca dei Ronchi or in the adjacent park. The days chosen are Monday and Friday, while the pre-evening band is chosen for this time, from 7pm to 8.15pm, which certainly has more acceptable temperatures. Last night there was the first meeting and on Friday 1 July there will be the second training session. For information and to leave your registration, you can call the following numbers: 338 60.24.505 or 339 73.87.920. After the end of the school year and before the August holidays, then it will be possible to try your hand at volleyball again.

“No stress, fun through play” is the slogan that will accompany the training under the guidance of the coaches who are now experts in this initiative prepared by the regional ACSI headed by Fabrizio Panese (pictured).

