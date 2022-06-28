Today the sky is overcast, Wednesday 29 is clear, Thursday 30 is sunny and warm »ILMETEO.it

Brescia weather: cloudy skies today, sunny Wednesday 29, sunny and warm Thursday 30

Weather forecast for 06/28/2022, Brescia. The day is characterized by widespread clouds, the minimum temperature is 21 ° C, the maximum is 28 ° C

Brescia weather forecast

Real-time weather in Brescia – Tuesday 28th June

Radar detection: 17 : 50 There is no rain Intensity: 0 by 12

Real time situation: The closest radar detection at 5:50 p.m. indicates no rain with an intensity of 0 out of 12.

According to the latest weather forecast, the next few hours will be marked by overcast skies, with a temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. Weak south winds, between 5 and 6 km/h. There is no precipitation.

Brescia weather 3 days

Tuesday 28th June: Day mostly overcast, minimum 21°C, maximum 28°C. In particular, we will have very cloudy or overcast in the morning, light showers or rain in the afternoon, with alternating rain with clear periods in the evening. The maximum temperature today will be 28 degrees Celsius at 11 am, while the minimum at 6 am will be 21 degrees Celsius. Winds will be weak in the morning from east-south-east with a force of 9 km / h, weak from east-north-east in the afternoon, with a strength of 12 km / h, and in the evening they will be moderate in speed from the east with high. The intensity is about 14 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 2 p.m. with a UV value of 4.2, which corresponds to 676 W/m2.

Wednesday 29th June: Mostly clear day, minimum temperature 20°C, maximum 29°C. In detail: cloudy or foggy sky in the morning, good weather in the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature tomorrow will be 29 degrees Celsius at 5 pm, while the minimum at 6 am will be 20 degrees Celsius. The winds will be moderate from the west and northwest in the morning, with a strength of about 10 km / h, weak from the west and northwest in the afternoon, and their intensity is about 8 km / h, weak from the west in the evening with strength. About 3 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 8.5, which corresponds to 966 W/m2.

Thursday 30 June: A day characterized by bright sunshine and heat, and a temperature of not less than 20 ° C and not more than 31 ° C. In detail: wide sunshine in the morning, clear and warm skies in the afternoon, good weather in the evening. During the day the maximum temperature is recorded at 4 pm and will be 31 ° C, and the minimum is 20 ° C at 6 am. The winds are weak in the morning from the west with a strength of about 6 km / h, in the afternoon weak from the west and south-west with a strength of about 4 km / h, and in the evening are weak coming from the north with a strength of about 3 km / h. The highest solar energy intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 8.7, which corresponds to 979 W/m2.

June 28 Covered 22 degrees Celsius 28°C 81% ENE 9 / 12

weak not available not available June 29 calm 20°C 29 °C 11% WNW 8 / 11

weak not available not available June 30 sun and heat 20°C 31 degrees Celsius 10% WSW 4 / 7

weak not available not available



Comprehensive forecast

