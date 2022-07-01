July 1, 2022

Official - Belotti is no longer from Turin. club salute

Mirabelle Hunt

With a video and press release, the grenade company announces its separation from the former captain after seven years

From today – Friday 1 July – Andrea Belotti He is no longer a football player in Turin. The final separation between the club and the player was officially confirmed for the first time by the same company, which tracks via video some of the most important goals of Gallo’s football career. The video begins with the striker’s first goal in a grenade shirt against Bologna in 2015, continues with the two overhead kicks against Sassuolo and ends with the last goal, number 100 in Serie A, scored by Belotti against Empoli. At the end of the video, the following sentence appears on the screen: Thanks Andrea, good luck..

With an official note, also on the club’s website, Torino now salutes its former captain as follows: “Dear Andrea, we note your decision to embark on a new experience, starting today our paths separate. We lived together seven seasons, which in modern football represents a very strong bond, always sharing the same joys, sufferings and emotions. Passions and disappointments. We thank you for all you have given us. Proud to contribute everything you have become to Taurus and we welcome you with great success in continuing your career.”.

Jul 1, 2022

