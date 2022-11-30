November 30, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Income of citizenship, Travaglio in La7: "It must be amended but what is the revision to remove it from the unemployed? From August they will be under the bridge "

Income of citizenship, Travaglio in La7: “It must be amended but what is the revision to remove it from the unemployed? From August they will be under the bridge “

Karen Hines November 30, 2022 2 min read

After 3 years of operation, it’s clear that some adjustments need to be made basic income. But wouldn’t it be a touch to remove him from all those who take him just because they can’t find work? Think exodusie me 50 years old shoots overnight, he can no longer find work and still does not have a pension. You want to give them at least 500 euros to get or Do you want to throw them under the bridge? This is what will happen from AugustAnd so, A.N “8:30” (La7), director occurring every day Marco Travaglio position criticism Meloni government On basic income, reply at the same time to the reporter Mariolina Sataniowhich complains of the large number of workers who work illegally and the lack of seasonal labor in the summer.

This is completely wrong data because it has nothing to do with income – notes Travaglio – The truth is that basic income It should be expanded, not reduced. All cases of abuse reported in the newspapers are the result of audits that indicate this Many more checks are made on a citizen’s income than on tax evasionwith the difference that it is difficult for one to evade 500 euros per month, while a smart citizen from the basic income needlessly takes a maximum of 500 euros per month. Penalties for cheating in citizenship income they are very tall, higher than fraud and tax evasion“.

See also  Tell me what bank you have and I'll tell you who you are. New savings management services

Travaglio comments: “But the problem with scams is not that you solve it by removing it from all employees, who were once called unemployed. There is Muslim CommitteeWhoever worked under Draghi made some excellent suggestions for improvement. Do you know what the Draghi government did to him? He destroyed them. Ask Chiara Saraceno, one of the leading experts on labor issues, what happened to her proposals in my hands Minister Orlando And the Draghi government. They have been completely trashed and ignored.”

previous article

Sallusti misses Caprarica’s name live on La7: “My friend Caprara is worried about the performance”, “This is another, I have an extra syllable”

next one


Next article

Barsani on La7: “Meloni is a government maneuver? Here we are going down a very dangerous path. If you take a drink to a drunk person, you are not a good hotelier”

next one


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

A new supermarket opened with 19 employees

November 30, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

New four-wheel drive system

November 29, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Maneuvering, 10 billion euros have been deprived of pensioners in three years. Double checks for almost everyone

November 29, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

In the USA, food vouchers are at risk of confusion

November 30, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Income of citizenship, Travaglio in La7: “It must be amended but what is the revision to remove it from the unemployed? From August they will be under the bridge “

November 30, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Alverdi’s “Don Carlo” opens the San Carlo season in Naples

November 30, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Three Chinese Astronauts in Space – RSI Swiss Radio and Television

November 30, 2022 Karen Hines