A new supermarket opened with 19 employees

The first Coop store in Predappio will be lit up on December 1st. To open a supermarket at Viale della Libertà 71, Coop Alleanza 3.0 invested half a million euros in resources. With the opening of the cooperative in Predappio, the number of stores of the cooperative in the province of Forlì-Cesena increased to seven. The opening moment is expected to begin at 10 am, in which, in addition to the representatives of the Coop Alleanza 3.0, the Mayor Roberto Canali will participate and, on behalf of the Coop members, the President of the Council of Members of the Forlì-Cesena Region Enrica Bagnoli. After the institutional interventions, the Priest of the Diocese of Predappio Don Massimo Bonetti, of the Diocese of Forlì Bertinoro, will bless the Temple. All those who shop on opening day will receive a free reusable shopper. The opening moment will also be accompanied by the music of Maestro Bardz Jakova.

The new co-op

Coop Alleanza 3.0 decided to provide the Predappio area with a hall “designed to offer consumers everything for their complete and quality daily shopping: the opening of the new store was made possible by the interventions carried out from October”. The new supermarket covers an area of ​​500 square meters and can rely on 19 workers; At its entrance it is marked by a “listening point”, where it will be possible to collect products ordered on the Coop’s online portal, by members and the Social Loan Office.

“The store is characterized by clear and effective communication focused on collaborative values, highlighting offers and convenience: in 2021 alone, more than 46,000 members in the province of Forli-Cesena, thanks to exclusive promotions and those intended for all consumers, benefited from spending benefits totaling € 9.4 million “. All those who join a new Coop in Predappio until December 24 will receive 5 shopping vouchers worth €5, which can be spent from December 1 to January 7.

To orient customers in the new supermarket, it was added, “It is a simple and practical shopping path for purchases, with a complete offer, ideal for weekly shopping, with particular attention to local producers in the proposals for wines, cured meats, cheeses, breads and pastries. This interest will be highlighted by contact Defined as in the case of the fruit and vegetable yard, where there are green indicators with the words “domestic product” denoting the products of the regional land of origin.

There is no shortage of cured meats, dairy products, meat and fish, with products in quick practical packaging, as well as a gastronomy counter with ready meals and prepared food, and a wide selection of bakery and pastry products. The supermarket will also offer “all the quality, ethics, safety and comfort of the Coop brand products in line with the new consumption, without abandoning the Coop values ​​thanks to a broader and more complete offer in different categories with new lines, to better respond to the needs of consumers.”

The daily shopping proposal will be completed “thanks to a variety of food products, frozen foods, those for personal care and house cleaning, even products, health foods and pharmaceuticals, also under the Coop brand, in addition to personal care and house cleaning products. The daily shopping proposal will be completed thanks to a group Variety of pet products as well as stationery and hand tools.