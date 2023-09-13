In Milan, the Dance Festival explores the relationship between bodies and public space

Dr From September 14 to 24 the festival Legion Alliance He will bring to Milan a reversal of the role of objects – the eccentric, the other, the irregular, the plural, and at the same time the singular, gay – Inside public places in the city. A city that must be carefully rethought about the centrality of shared and open space, where one can assert their freedom to exist, appear and think.

“In terms of the reappropriation of the city, shared spaces constitute those spatial nodes through which the metropolis can return to being a crucial political space.” With this thought Stavros StavridisGreek architect and activist, the new edition of the Le Alleanze dei Corpi festival is presented.

This year’s theme is exactly that Shared space: A place that absorbs the energy of bodies and shapes itself around them, where we can rethink relationships with a new concept of community.

After all, where do we feel freest in a city, if not shared spaces?

The aim of the festival, which is designed as a transformative laboratory divided into a program of participatory paths, relational practices, performances, exhibitions and seminars linking the region to the city’s cultural institutions, is to offer… Food for thought about the necessity of starting from these places to reimagine the city.

And if we think of Milan, where private capital is gradually eating up shared space, a festival like Le Alleanze dei Corpi stimulates reflection that is as timely as it is urgent. All through the liberated language of dance. After all, there is no need for words to claim the right to space and breathe.

The festival program focuses on some crucial issues: public space as city culture and public good, decolonization as a constitutive practice of recognition of the city by the bodies that inhabit it, and radical ecologies as a sociological perspective on new forms of the relationship between humans and the living for new social and collaborative ecologies.

The project hosts and engages on a productive level artists, performers and choreographers engaged in working in territories and in thinking about the body in the public sphere, through workshops, performances, expanding choreography, radical pedagogy, rewriting the urban landscape and defining dance. As an important engagement tool for new generations.

The festival opens on September 14 steam plant, With a day of meetings and presentations focusing on the theme of the relationship between cities, cultural institutions and common goods entitled Public space – shared space. The Greek architect, sociologist and activist will be present Stavros Stavridis (University of Athens, author of “Towards Threshold Cities” and “Spazio Comune” – recently published in Italy by Agenzia Annalisa Mita (Professor of Landscape Architecture, University of Rome 3, author of the book The scene is monster. Wild cities and hybrid nature), Emmanuel Braga (researcher, activist and artist) Elisabetta Concione (choreographer), Marco Minoja (Directorate of Culture of the Municipality of Milan), Alessandro Polo (Cultural Designer).

Performance follows Ariela Vidach Body deliveryYes, A choral project to rethink the body as singular and plural. The aim of the project is to encourage exchange and relationships between people through spontaneous and instinctive language in creating movement and a collective body.

The program follows on September 16 with UFOsa series of performances in which queer poetics, the politics of desire, bodies and landscapes in transition converge, through open and irregular forms.

The new work will be presented on September 17 Jacopo Miliani Flowerflexion, Which draws attention to some of the stereotypes associated with the human body as a container of powers, while September 20 will witness the opening of the exhibition. Bloom room (Open until September 28) at DiDstudio, an open construction site for new forms of dance and performance, where an installation Jacopo Miliani Excerptsand the strange environment of Dugiorki (Yuri S. Dostoni) 17 litres.

On the 21st, the festival moves west, between QT8 and San Siro, with a double program dedicated to the theme of radical and sonic ecology. Musicians in Bosco in Citta Attila Varavelli and Nicola Ratti Present QW. 10 forest cityedited by Claudia D’Alonzoa performance path dedicated to the experience of listening, as a collective environmental exploratory practice, and an invitation to shift attention and understand the constant transformations of the spaces we inhabit, through creating simple sound events and listening to what comes from them.

The workshop and seminar will be held on the same day at Kinlab Climate Justice League A great era for new worlds for climate justice Edited by Emmanuel Braga, it is a path of activism and speculative thought to imagine imaginative icons of climate justice and subvert and radicalize imaginaries of struggles, from a situational perspective. The workshop and symposium launches the upcoming journey October 12-15, the Art Manifesto for Radical Ecologies, an anti-speciesist, anti-fossil and post-anthropocentric platform created by the Institute for Radical Imagination.

On September 22, Le Alleanze dei Corpi crosses Parco Lambro with Body farm to Silvia Rambelli / Habillé d’eau, already a UBU award in 2018. The project is nominally inspired by Body Farms – forensic anthropology research centers, set up in the United States to study the decomposition of corpses – where it picks up the echo of some metaphors of the language: the call to donate the body to and science seems to guide the actor in bringing him to The look. Immersed in the open space, the user finds himself having to search for a scale, focus, or command. A body farm is necessarily a unique experience of a visible event and its perceived swarm.

Finally, on September 23 and September 24, it starts at the swimming pool in Trotter Park, in the neighborhood where Le Alleanze dei Corpi was historically located, How to Decolonize Contemporary Dance Practices and rituals decolonize public spaceIt is a performative symposium in which practices and theories can converge and share on the subject of the body in the contemporary world, its contents and aesthetics, and how they are reflected in the artistic forms of the present.

Some projects are developed over the two days: on the 23rd, in the Cascina Biblioteca, the laboratory begins lustera dual-audio streaming project hosted by Marta Bello and Laura Lucioli, A dancer with Down syndrome, Which arises from the urgent need to search within language for new choreographies of words to share dance with.