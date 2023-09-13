September 14, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A center for studying gravitational waves will be established

A center for studying gravitational waves will be established

Karen Hines September 14, 2023 2 min read

A research laboratory will be opened in Rovigo to study the techniques and materials needed to detect gravitational waves. The announcement was made at the Urban Digital Centre, during the “RoRegeneration – Renewable Urban Arts Festival” meeting organized by the municipal administration to explore urban regeneration themes through different languages ​​of art.

Comet lab (Coating materials for the Einstein Telescope) will be opened in Censer, and – in terms of urban renewal – this place will take on a role more closely linked to scientific research. It is financed with Pnrr funds at a total cost of €3 million, and will be operational, “if all goes well, by mid-2025.”

It was announced by Giacomo Ciani and Marco Bazán, Professors at the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Padua, who explained the genesis of the project and the opportunities that this project could bring to Rovigo, with its inclusion within the network of infrastructures of this type in Italy and given the strategic value that the detection of gravitational waves would have at a European level.

Gravitational waves are oscillations in space-time that travel at the speed of light: through them, the researchers explain, we can try to understand more about the universe.

Italy has applied to host the Einstein Telescope, that’s the name, and “there are strong reasons why it could actually be built in Sardinia.”. To support this nomination, the Ministry of Universities and Scientific Research launched the Etic project, funded by Pnrr funds. Therefore, Rovigo will be included in the network of laboratories supporting this nomination, and in any case it will be included in the infrastructure network dedicated to the development of the Einstein Telescope, whatever the final location.

See also  Shooting Stars Back in the Sky: Here Comes the Gemini Swarm (And Why)

Censor’s comet lab will be busy “In the study of new glasses, new optical coatings that will be used in the mirrors of new generation interferometers. The laboratory will host a whole series of environments designed to carry out this research, in particular a very clean room – called a “clean room” – where the machines that will produce these coatings will be operated; There will also be a chemistry laboratory and a laboratory to study these coatings. “It will serve as an open laboratory, meaning that access will be given to scientists who want to try new ideas to build materials useful for this project, with our support and the support of the entire infrastructure network.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

In Milan, the Dance Festival explores the relationship between bodies and public space

September 13, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

Air Force: soon on board the International Space Station to contribute to the Italian space strategy

September 13, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Is nursing a profession with a limited number of hours?

September 13, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

A center for studying gravitational waves will be established

September 14, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Israeli weightlifters at the World Championships in Saudi Arabia: a historic first

September 14, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Starfield: Nexus Mods has begun removing bigoted and transphobic mods that delete pronouns

September 14, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Even a pro-Biden Washington Post columnist is against the president’s nomination: ‘He’s too old, and he risks favoring Trump’

September 14, 2023 Samson Paul