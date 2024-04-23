Watch the future “collision” between the Andromeda Galaxy and the Milky Way, the video is incredible

Spoiler: It will happen in about 4 billion years! Here's everything we know about the future “collision” between the Milky Way and Andromeda, the movie

milky way, as we know, is destined to collide with Andromeda. Astronomers are sure that this great cosmic event will happen In four billion years. But what are the consequences and what should we expect for the solar system as we know it? Let's find out together. Let's immediately assume that our Sun will most likely literally come You have been thrown into a new region of our galaxyBut the Earth, and the solar system in general, is not in danger of being destroyed. Astronomers talk about it Head-on collision with Andromeda. The galaxy, 2.5 million light-years away, is moving faster than ever towards the Milky Way thanks to mutual gravity and invisible dark matter surrounding the two galaxies.

Future collision between Andromeda and the Milky Way.

Credit: NASA. European Space Agency; Z. Levi and R. Van der Marel, STScI; T. finds; And a. Mellinger

What computer simulations tell us

After nearly a century of theories and studies, we finally have a clearer picture of how events will develop in the coming years. Experts say the scenario is similar to one Baseball hitter Watch an incoming fastball. Even though the Andromeda Galaxy is approaching us 2,000 times faster than in the past, it will still haunt us. 4 billion years Before it collapses with our galaxy. Among other things, computer simulations sent to us by the Hubble Space Telescope show that it will take another two billion years after the encounter before the two galaxies collide. They integrate completely. At that point, the force of gravity will reshape it into one large object Elliptical galaxy Very similar to those we have already observed in the universe.

There will definitely be a collision, but the stars inside are so far away that they won't collide with each other. However, many stars will be thrown into different orbits around the new galactic center. Simulations show that our solar system would be farther from the galactic center than it is today.

