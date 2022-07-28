“I’m not surprised, I knew the Barcelona match”

Forget the past quickly and immerse yourself in the present as soon as possible. That’s what he did Frank Caseywho can evaluate his first few weeks in Barcelona after leaving Milan with a scudetto. sports The words of the Ivorian list one of the new faces in Catalonia.

Casey: “Here all the guys are strong, very strong” Kessie starts right from the start of her new adventure: “The welcome was very warm. Everything is going fine. They welcomed me so well, they became a second family. So far everything is going well, with the staff and colleagues.” You hear it in a big club: “This is a team made to win. When they call you, don’t hesitate. The best is always waiting for Barcelona, ​​for me it is the most beautiful club in the world. New players have arrived and we will do our best to make the team better, to help wherever needed. Everyone was very close to me, They helped me a lot to adapt.”

The former Milan was not surprised by the way Barcelona played cure: “The staff is doing very well. surprised? I won’t say, everyone knows the idea of ​​Barcelona and the way they play. Even if you’re far away, you know Barcelona is a great team, it’s a dream. An identity that does not change, is always the same. Hold the ball and handle it technically well. All the players here are good, very good.”