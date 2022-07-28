Sports where we are unbeatable

After ten world titles, most recently in 2019, it was this year’s turn to win the sixth European title after nine exciting days of flying in the skies of Monte Coco, above Sigilo, in Umbria, where only the tenth round of the championship was canceled due to weather conditions.

Two weeks of competitions in which the Italian team was formed Marco LorenziAnd the Alessandro BlonerAnd the Manuel RivelliAnd the Filippo ObeseAnd the Christian Seche And the David Guidociunder the direction of Varese Flavio Tibaldi, excelled in the standings since the first flights, and increased the superiority of opponents day by day, until the gap between second-ranked Germany and the Czech Republic with the bronze medal could not be bridged. After the formations of Austria, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and France.

European Hanging Sailing Championships 2022 – Mission 1 “Race to the Goal” www.youtube.com

The singles title went to the Bolzano driver of San Casciano for the third time Alessandro BlonerAlready a world champion, he has won this title five times in the past. He took the lead on the third day and held it to the end with the support of his teammate Christian Sechefrom planted Trentino to Varese, the silver medal adds to the European title won in 2016 and to three world championships.

The British first tried to beat the Italians Grant Crossinghamat the end of the fourth in front of the Czech Dan VinalekSo Primo’s Grecar, a driver of Czech origin but with a German passport. Bronze medalist. Lazio player also tried Marco Lorenzi, to occupy the second place before being absorbed after the tenth place. good performance for Filippo Obese From Parma, outside the national team, from Lorenzo de Grandis by Carono Varesino, sixth and seventh respectively.

This event was attended by 22 countries for a total of 93 pilots who competed on routes between 91 and 201 kilometers, which also extended to the skies of parades, as well as to the skies of Umbria. Excellent organization entrusted to Volo Libero Monte Cucco and Aero Club Lega Piloti under the auspices of the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale and Aero Club of Italy.