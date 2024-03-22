Illnesses and expenses, now you can get your money back

Illnesses and expenses, now you can get back the money you spent during the year. How to do this and what are the conditions and proportions.

Are you worried about Medical expenses incurred? From now on you can Get some of that money back Thanks to tax deductions provided for health care expenses.

The Revenue Agency has made Form 730 available, which allows you to do this Declaring medical expenses incurred during 2023 and receiving tax benefits. How exactly does this process work and what expenses can you deduct?

Illnesses and expenses, now you can get back the money you spent during the year

Form 730 is essential for tax returns, and is especially useful for retirees and employees. Among the attachments there is one specific to Expenses are deductible, including medical. These expenses must be reported in Schedule E Fees and Chargesit is in E1 device You must enter the full amount incurred for you and your dependents. there 19% discount applies to the part that Exceeds 129.11 eurosExpenses related to exempt diseases must be specifically reported.

Expenses for purchasing medications are also deductible, as long as you can document it with an invoice or receipt stating the nature of the medication, its quantity, and its alphanumeric code. If your health care expenses exceed a certain threshold, you can request that specific premiums be established at Four equal annual installments. It's just Check the appropriate box and the calculation will be performed by Tax Assistance. If you have already requested installment payments, remember to fill out the form Rego E6.

But it's not just medications that can be deducted: Surgical interventions, diagnostic tests, specialized treatments, prosthetics, medical visits, health tickets and even medical device expenses can benefit from a 19% tax deduction.. Hospital admissions and specific care, such as nursing and rehabilitation services, may also be included.

To get the discount, it is necessary Keep all tax documents Related to medical expenses. For medications, for example, receipts are needed; As for medical certificates, insurance procedures and other similar expenses, a tax receipt or invoice issued by the doctor is required.

In short, it is possible to recover the money spent on medical care thanks to the tax deductions provided by law. With the Model 730 and the proper documentation, you can Obtaining a good economic return On your health care costs. So, don't forget to fill out your Form 730 carefully and keep all the necessary documents — it's the first step to getting your money back.