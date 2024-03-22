What is hyperspace and how is it made?

It is a space that exceeds our three dimensions, and is especially used in science fiction to circumvent the speed limit of light.

The term hyperspace was introduced into literature by Arthur Cayley in 1867. It was not until twenty years after Einstein's formula for relativity was published that it was frequently used by science fiction writers. On the other hand, Einstein proved that the maximum possible speed is about 300 thousand kilometers per second. This means that the spacecraft can never reach nearby stars in a short time. Science fiction writers therefore exploited this alternate “dimension” to allow spacecraft to undertake interstellar travel in a very short time. Here is hyperspace, the space beyond our three dimensions, where the laws of physics no longer apply.

What does science say

A scene from the movie “Interstellar”. Credit: Warner Bros.

Many science fiction films, such as “Cube 2” and “Interstellar,” have also exploited the concept of hyperspace. In Nolan's film, for example, it is the space through which the heroes travel to cross the black hole unscathed and reach another galaxy. But from the point of view of physics, there is no confirmation of the existence of spaces other than the ones we know. There is no evidence or mathematical proof for the existence of hyperspace.

Four-dimensional space

Einstein was the first to make four-dimensional space “tangible” in some way, integrating time

What writers and directors stick to

In practice, according to Einstein, since the speed of light is constant, the time interval I in four-dimensional space is also conserved under conditions of relative motion. And this is exactly what various directors, writers and screenwriters who produce science fiction works “cling to”. But there are purely geometric theoretical structures that contemplate more than three dimensions. We have already talked about it in a previous article dedicated to tesseract and hypercube.

