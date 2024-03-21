Flying over the mountains of Pluto, more than 6 billion kilometers from Earth, watch the real video

The New Horizons probe passed by Pluto in 2015 and sent back amazing images, leaving us with a huge legacy! Beautiful shots of frozen mountains

The New Horizons probe passed by Pluto in 2015 and sent back amazing data and images, leaving us with a huge legacy! The next shot of the dwarf planet, taken with New Horizons' Ralph/Multi-Spectral Optical Imaging Camera (MVIC) on July 14. It offers a glimpse of the Plutonic landscape with the brilliant backlight provided by the sun.

Superficial features

It amazingly highlights Pluto's diverse terrain and expansive atmosphere. The scene is 1,250 kilometers in diameter. Enjoy a wonderful flyover at More than 6 billion kilometers from Earth!

Some information about Charon, the dwarf planet's largest “moon.”

Charon's radius is about 606 km (half Pluto) and the largest known satellite compared to its “parent” body (it completes an orbit around the dwarf planet every 6.4 Earth days). Pluto-Charon is the only known double planetary system in our solar system. The moon is in Synchronous rotation With a dwarf planet (always showing the same face as the Earth and the Moon). But unlike our satellite, Charon is located in Pluto's geostationary orbit. So, in addition to always presenting the same face, It appears motionless in Pluto's sky (An effect called tidal locking).

