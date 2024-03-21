March 21, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Flying over the mountains of Pluto, more than 6 billion kilometers from Earth, watch the real video

Flying over the mountains of Pluto, more than 6 billion kilometers from Earth, watch the real video

Karen Hines March 21, 2024 2 min read

The New Horizons probe passed by Pluto in 2015 and sent back amazing images, leaving us with a huge legacy! Beautiful shots of frozen mountains

The New Horizons probe passed by Pluto in 2015 and sent back amazing data and images, leaving us with a huge legacy! The next shot of the dwarf planet, taken with New Horizons' Ralph/Multi-Spectral Optical Imaging Camera (MVIC) on July 14. It offers a glimpse of the Plutonic landscape with the brilliant backlight provided by the sun.

Superficial features

It amazingly highlights Pluto's diverse terrain and expansive atmosphere. The scene is 1,250 kilometers in diameter. Enjoy a wonderful flyover at More than 6 billion kilometers from Earth!

In its own small way, Passione Astronomia helps you understand how the universe works. And the universe works better if the people who are part of it are well informed: if they have read the bullshit, the lies, and the poison, it will end as it did. Things are not going well right now. That's why it's important for someone to explain things well. Passionate Astronomy is doing its best. Participate!

For more information, Pluto: This is why it has been downgraded to a dwarf planet

Some information about Charon, the dwarf planet's largest “moon.”

Charon's radius is about 606 km (half Pluto) and the largest known satellite compared to its “parent” body (it completes an orbit around the dwarf planet every 6.4 Earth days). Pluto-Charon is the only known double planetary system in our solar system. The moon is in Synchronous rotation With a dwarf planet (always showing the same face as the Earth and the Moon). But unlike our satellite, Charon is located in Pluto's geostationary orbit. So, in addition to always presenting the same face, It appears motionless in Pluto's sky (An effect called tidal locking).

See also  Today the sky is overcast, Wednesday 29 is clear, Thursday 30 is sunny and warm »ILMETEO.it

source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

What Murphy's Law says

March 21, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

On March 21, 1965, NASA launched the Ranger 9 spacecraft toward the Moon

March 21, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Weather forecast, here is the vernal equinox: sun and 25 degrees Celsius

March 20, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Flying over the mountains of Pluto, more than 6 billion kilometers from Earth, watch the real video

March 21, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Italy-Venezuela Live | Donnarumma saves a penalty kick, and Rondon is one step away from scoring

March 21, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Dragon's Dogma 2: Players want to kill all unnecessary characters to improve fluency

March 21, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

If you are a white man you cannot apply for the scholarship

March 21, 2024 Samson Paul