March 17, 2024

GF, Luzzi raised it hard for Falsone: “Faccia da parac***!”

March 17, 2024

During the lunch break today, March 16, while the competitors Big brother They were sitting at the house table, and there he was discussion Between two of them. Specifically, we are talking about the Romanian actress Beatrice Luzzi Milan businessman Alessio Falcone. The latter has already been in the center of attention for a few weeks because of it love story She was born within the walls of Big Brother with another champion of the reality show, Anita Olivieri.

While the competitors were sitting in the lunch room, there was a scene involving Falcone and Luzzi. And they were there with them too Greta Rossetti, Perla Fatero H Sergio Dutavi. But what specifically happened that led to the exchange between the two?

The Milanese businessman asked, before going out to the balcony, certain of getting a positive answer from his companions:

Do I have a good boy face? But yes, I have!

This immediately sparked a reaction from Beatrice Luzzi, who was sitting with him at the table. This is what Gevina said:

No, you have Barack***'s face!

The other contestants present started laughing and found the act funny. The Romanian actress then made another remark about Falcone's neck after she noticed him turning his back.

These are his words:

Well, let's say he's missing a neck… he doesn't have a particularly long neck.

The scene quickly spread on social media. Below is the video of the question and answer between Alessio and Beatrice:

The Milan businessman is one of the most talked about characters in this year's edition of Big Brother. This, in particular, is due to his relationship with another Givina, Anita Olivieri, born within the house. Anita even left her boyfriend Edward Sanson After a story that lasted ten years. Falcone then indulged in some statements about other competitors which made him the focus of some discussions.

