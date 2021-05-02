Men and Women, Previews: Samantha chose Curcio

Today, the journey of the 30-year-old bell throne is over.

A few minutes ago it was a file recordings New episodes From men and women. Here Progress It was posted from the Instagram profile “Menedonneclassicoeover”.

Men and women, choose Samantha Corsio

Samantha Corsio, “Curvy” tronista from Campania The Roman suitor chose Alessio.Senicula, Preferring it over his competitor Bohdan Pepa. So, surprisingly, the 30-year-old citizen of Sabri’s journey came to an end. to me Expectations released yesterday, Giacomo Cherny also announced that he is close to being selected.

In the episode they were guests Ricardo GuarnieriRoberta In Padua Following the statements the couple made to the weekly magazine Men and Women. The couple from Trono more It seems like he’s going through a tough time and the two are back in the studio to face each other. Ricardo He said he had heard Roberta Far away, the latter admitted that he was living through a difficult period and that feelings sometimes were not enough to make the relationship work. Everything is a little cooler, even if we keep seeing each other every two weeks, as before, and we talk a lot because I have to understand if we’re compatible. I think that love sometimes is not enough. There was definitely an emotional setback, but on the other hand, even on the other side, I don’t feel this crazy love for me, ” The ex-lady of Cassino announced.

Massimiliano Molecon He did both external with Eugenia Regotti however Vanessa Spoto. Vanessa But she stepped out of the studio in pity and ran after her outside.

Find out the latest news on men and women.