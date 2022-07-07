July 7, 2022

Evaristo video is very popular on the web

The latest performance of the eccentric Perigo who says: “It was so hot, I desperately needed a shower”

John the Christians

You can find him on the driveways bathing on the roof of his R4 in a small blue pool, or at the traffic lights in Milan, get out of the car and go up on the roof to rest in an armchair tied with a rope, or even slide into an open space on Lake Pusiano and enter the water dressed Partially dressed to cool off. At Carate Brianza, he stopped at a roundabout, drove off in his white R4, and went up to the roof to take a shower.

Evaristo bathroom on the roof of the Reno. Video from Facebook

The video went viral on Instagram with a speed of 15,000 views, with nearly 900 comments and more than 4,000 shares, just as the armchair session in Milan went viral. After hearing the protagonist, Renato Evaristo Perego, he explained: “I needed, and absolutely needed to take a shower, with the heat, it was as if I had to wipe my sweat off. Every now and then they shoot me and in this case the video is very beautiful, made by the laughter of the boys ».


ASSO - Evaristo Perego in front of a speed camera in Valassina

ASSO – Evaristo Perego in front of a speed camera in Valassina

(Photo by Stefano Barzaghi)

The video is from a few days ago: «I also went to Switzerland on tour, again at a roundabout, and I performed. Then I also carried out a project in Ogiono that we will see in the next few days.” Even in Pociano, his performance led to discussions with the arrival of even the cyclist: “I left my car on the lakefront to swim and to protest, because for me the ‘Casa dei Pescatori’ had to be taken,” he concludes, Mariano’s man is also known for his cape with a high hat.


Mariano, Renato Evaristo Perego

