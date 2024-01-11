“I have cancer, and I only have one year to live” – Corriere.it

The first step back in almost a year. In February, Sven-Goran Eriksson left football for “health reasons”. Today's reveal: “I have terminal cancer. I can slow it down but I can't operate on it. I have a year to live.”. The former Lazio coach, the last person capable of winning a trophy with the Biancocelesti, is 75 years old. He never exaggerated, had a smile on his face, and spent his life with the ball by his side. Eriksson was also England coach during his career, the first foreigner.

“Everyone thinks I have a disease that doesn't suit me, and everyone assumes it's cancer, which it is. But I have to fight as long as possible,” he explained to: Swedish Radio P1 (this is the interview audio). The diagnosis leaves little room for hope: “At best, I have one year left, at worst less than that. It's impossible to say exactly, so it's better not to think about it. You can somehow trick your mind, think positively and see things in the best way, and not get lost in adversity, because obviously this is the greatest of all time, but you can still get something good out of this experience.

The disease was discovered by chance: “I was completely healthy, then I collapsed, fainted, and ended up in the hospital. After the medical consultation, I discovered that I had had a stroke and that I actually had a tumor. I don't know how long, maybe a month, maybe a year. It turned out I had cancer but I had run five kilometers the day before. “It came out of nowhere, and that's what shocks you.” See also Complete Guide - OA Sport

