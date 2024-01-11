“I have cancer, and I only have one year to live” – Corriere.it

The first step back in almost a year. In February, Sven-Goran Eriksson left football for “health reasons”. Today's reveal: “I have terminal cancer. I can slow it down but I can't operate on it. I have a year to live.”. The former Lazio coach, the last person capable of winning a trophy with the Biancocelesti, is 75 years old. He never exaggerated, had a smile on his face, and spent his life with the ball by his side. Eriksson was also England coach during his career, the first foreigner.
“Everyone thinks I have a disease that doesn't suit me, and everyone assumes it's cancer, which it is. But I have to fight as long as possible,” he explained to: Swedish Radio P1 (this is the interview audio). The diagnosis leaves little room for hope: “At best, I have one year left, at worst less than that. It's impossible to say exactly, so it's better not to think about it. You can somehow trick your mind, think positively and see things in the best way, and not get lost in adversity, because obviously this is the greatest of all time, but you can still get something good out of this experience.
The disease was discovered by chance: “I was completely healthy, then I collapsed, fainted, and ended up in the hospital. After the medical consultation, I discovered that I had had a stroke and that I actually had a tumor. I don't know how long, maybe a month, maybe a year. It turned out I had cancer but I had run five kilometers the day before. “It came out of nowhere, and that's what shocks you.”
Eriksson was the sporting director of Swedish club Karlstad until February last year. Then he resigned for health reasons. “I'm having tests, I have to dedicate myself to my health and my family,” he said. In his career, which has spent more than 42 years in football, he won the Lazio championship (in 2000) and also coached Roma. Fiorentina and Sampdoria in Italy. With the Biancocelesti surpassing the Scudetto under his management came the Cup Winners' Cup, the European Super Cup, two Italian Super Cups, and two Italian Cups. From 2001 to 2006 he was England's coach, followed by several experiences in Ivory Coast, Mexico, the Philippines and China.
