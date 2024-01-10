January 11, 2024

CM – Inter This is the move that brings Zielinski closer: the numbers on the table. And Juventus…

Mirabelle Hunt January 10, 2024 2 min read

Updates on Piotr Zielinski from Inter's perspective: This is the move that brings the Pole closer to the Nerazzurri

Updates on Piotr Zelensky From Inter's point of view. There is already a preliminary agreement between the Nerazzurri club and the Polish midfielder, whose contract with Napoli expires on June 30, 2023. Here is what calciomercato.com has highlighted.

The player feels that his experience in Naples has ended, and Inter is ready to make this move. The Nerazzurri have been pursuing the Polish midfielder for some time, and the management’s idea is to ban him immediately in order to include him in Milan next season. . After working the last few months, discussions have reached an advanced stage: Inter have offered Zielinski a four-year contract for €4.5 million per season plus bonuses.

The player's refusal today to renew with Napoli has given Inter more confidence, who are now considering rushing to close the discussions once and for all. The goal is to put Juventus behind him once and for all. Cristiano Giuntoli knows Zielinski and his entourage well. He is looking for a midfielder with his characteristics and in recent months he has had some contacts with the agent. However, Inter are clearly progressing. Zielinski is open to a move to the Nerazzurri, and the parties are working on negotiations that have now reached an advanced stage“, is read.

