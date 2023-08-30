August 31, 2023

Hurricane Italia hits Florida, USA: At least two dead. Biden: “No One Dare to Deny the Climate Crisis Anymore” – Videos

Hurricane Italia threatens the United States during these hours, in particular, the states of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. According to some experts, the impacts will last until the end of the week, but the damage and the number of victims have already begun. Today, August 30, at least two people died in Florida. reports Cnn. About a 59-year-old man driving a pickup truck around 6 a.m. local time: He was pushed into a ditch by heavy rain. Another 40-year-old man who was driving the van lost control while traveling at high speed. More than 400,000 people reported blackouts in Florida and Georgia and the alert remains high, although the hurricane, initially a Category 4, appears to be weakening. Dean Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said this afternoon Italian time: “The remnants of the storm are still hitting Florida. As we speak, the storm is moving over Georgia and moving toward South Carolina, where residents will experience impacts throughout the day today and possibly into the weekend. It’s still active,” he said, referring to Italia, the strongest storm to hit Florida in 100 years. The The Washington Post, meanwhile, reports say about 900 flights have been canceled in Florida. As we wait to understand how much damage the hurricane will continue to cause, the first imperative sentence comes from the White House. “I don’t think anyone can deny the impact of the climate crisis any more. Look around. Unprecedented floods, droughts, extreme heat and wildfires,” said US President Joe Biden.

