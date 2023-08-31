80 million in first military aid to Taiwan

If arms sales to Taiwan have always been in the nature of commercial transactions, recourse to a direct military assistance program would represent no recognition of Taipei’s sovereignty, but rather an opportunity to maintain an adequate self-defense capability. Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a brief statement that the assistance would “contribute to regional peace and stability”.

In recent months, the United States and China have resumed dialogue in hopes of bringing more stability to bilateral relations, which have slipped to their lowest levels in recent decades, but Taiwan remains a clear point of strong friction and should not be the first red line. Passed, according to Beijing. China has staged three major military exercises across the island in a year in response to Taiwan leaders’ contacts with the United States.