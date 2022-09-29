How to disappear in other people’s eyes, they won’t bother you anymore

More news coming to WhatsApp. Soon, it will be possible to hide completely and will no longer be visible to others. How? With a new tool that is very useful and open to everyone

If still today The WhatsApp It is the number one messaging platform in the world and a lot of it is due to the meticulous and constant work done by the developer team. The stated goal is to satisfy every need and add possible functionality Increase the usefulness of the application.

They have already arrived during the year Lots of useful updates, Many others could see the light between now and the end of the year. He’s been talking about it for quite some time, with leaks and rumors still haunting each other and looking promising. Especially those related to user privacy, With a feature that now looks right at home.

WhatsApp, with this new feature you will be invisible

The latest discovery by WABetaInfo experts bodes well for the future The WhatsApp. According to what appeared, the developer team decided to focus heavily on User privacy With a long-awaited and long-awaited novelty.

It seems that it will be possible to make a decision Contacts you can contact on the Internet and that does not. A tool that was discovered in the latest beta version 2.22.20.7 already a few weeks ago, but now it appears that it has been completed and is therefore ready to be traded globally.

To be able to check if you can actually use it in a stable version, just go to Settings first. Here scroll down to the Privacy section, where you will find the tool Who can see my last login? You will be presented with four options: All, My Contacts, My Contacts Except None.” So you will have to choose the privacy options best suited to your needs. With everyone, anyone can see at any time If you are online less.

There’s also a “same last access” button, so you can standardize everything and show who you want to see if you were online and the last time you opened the app and used chat. just this The latest among many developments The messaging platform developer team is working on to meet the needs of consumers. And also and above all from the point of view of privacy, and the amount of discussion of the topic cannot be considered.