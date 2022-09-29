Skull and Bones Has Been Delayed Again, Here’s The New Release Date – Nerd4.life

There is no peace for skull and bonesUbisoft’s live pirate-themed service Delayed Again, missing 2022. La New release date It is March 9, 2023 on all platforms, namely PC, Amazon Luna, Stadia, PS5, Xbox Series X and S.

According to the official press release, the development of the game is now complete, but the completion stage still takes some time. Therefore the additional time given to the developers will be used to improve and balance the game, following the instructions given by the players of the technical tests and the in-house software. Perhaps it was contact with players, which occurred in the past two weeks, that convinced the publisher of the need to further delay the launch.

As always in these cases, it is easy to say that delays are not fun, especially for those who are waiting for the game, but nevertheless, it is better to wait a few more months than to find yourself with a broken and unpleasant title. game.

The fact remains that Ubisoft has postponed the only major movie it had planned for the end of 2022, and the number of releases will increase in 2023, an increasingly problematic year for the number of releases.

